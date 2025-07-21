Zerobaseone will roll out their first full album, “Never Say Never,” on Sept. 1, its agency WakeOne Entertainment announced Sunday.

The album will portray how the nine members have each brought their own energy and combined it with the others to build a strong team, and broaden their horizons, it said.

Before the full album release, it will drop album track “Slam Dunk” on July 23, an electronic dance and hip-hop tune, to give fans a sample of the record. On Monday, a batch of teaser photographs, showing the nine members in red jerseys posing on the basketball court and in the locker room.

After promoting the LP, the group will embark on its second international tour “Here & Now” that will stop at seven cities for 11 shows.