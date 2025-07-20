SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has reportedly departed for the United States on Sunday, a ruling bloc official said, with less than two weeks left until the Aug. 1 negotiation deadline for tariff talks with the Donald Trump administration.

The reported visit comes just 11 days after Wi visited the U.S. from July 6-9 to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, raising views his latest trip is aimed at engaging with high-level counterparts to accelerate tariff negotiations.

While the presidential office declined to confirm whether Wi has left for Washington, a ruling party bloc official confirmed the top security adviser's departure.

Following his trip earlier this month, Wi said South Korea has proposed a "package deal" encompassing economic and security considerations in bilateral tariff negotiations.

To advance negotiations on these matters, Wi said he also proposed that President Lee Jae Myung hold a summit with Trump in the near future, adding Secretary Rubio expressed his support.

Wi's visit, meanwhile, comes as Seoul's newly appointed finance and foreign ministers are expected to visit the U.S. soon to discuss pending issues.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol is arranging plans to visit Washington next week, while Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is seeking a U.S. visit later this month.

Earlier this month, Trump sent a letter to Lee that said his administration would start imposing 25 percent tariffs on all South Korean products imported on Aug. 1, which effectively extended the initial tariff deadline and allowed more time for negotiations.