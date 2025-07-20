Service outages were reported over the weekend as heavy rains prompted blackouts at cell stations across the country, but most damage had been recovered as of Sunday evening, the science ministry said.

Network disruptions were reported at some 7,000 cell towers for wireless services as of Sunday noon, mostly due to power outages, according to the ministry.

Some 100,000 landline and internet services had also been affected, it added.

But as of noon, around 90 percent of wireless services and 98 percent of landline services had been restored.

Most of the network failure was reported in the southern county of Sancheong and Gapyeong, 55 kilometers northeast of Seoul, which suffered from heavy rains in a short span of time.

As of 11 a.m., 14 people were killed and 12 others were missing due to the heavy rains, according to the government and the National Fire Agency.