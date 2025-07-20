76-year-old professor known for championing Korean heritage, storytelling

You Hong-jun, a chair professor of art history at Myongji University in Seoul and a prominent advocate for Korean cultural heritage, has been appointed director general of the National Museum of Korea, the presidential office announced Sunday.

The appointment came as President Lee Jae Myung named four vice ministerial-level officials, including You.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung highlighted You’s long-standing efforts to foster public interest in Korea’s cultural legacy, citing his widely read book, “My Exploration of Cultural Heritage,” as a key contribution. The book traces Korea’s layered history through personal storytelling and vivid depictions of cultural sites and historic neighborhoods.

“He is well-suited to further elevate Korea’s global standing by encouraging public engagement and offering fresh interpretations of traditional heritage,” Kang said in a written briefing.

A seasoned scholar and educator, You has taught art history at Yeungnam University in North Gyeongsang Province and later at Myongji University.

In September 2004, he began his first government post as the third head of the Cultural Heritage Administration — now known as the Korea Heritage Service — where he led initiatives to protect and broaden public access to significant cultural properties.