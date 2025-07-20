Eight out of 17 first-prize-winning lottery tickets were bought at the same shop in Busan, with all numbers selected manually, according to a lottery operator Saturday.

According to the lottery operator DongHang Lottery website, the winning numbers were 8, 10, 14, 20, 33 and 41.

Eleven out of 17 winning tickets were from Busan, and eight of them were purchased at a single lottery shop in Jeonggwan-eup, Gijang County.

It remains unclear whether the tickets were bought by one person selecting the same numbers of by eight different individuals choosing the same combination.

Each winner will receive approximately 1.5 billion won ($1 million) before taxes.