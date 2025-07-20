진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

Why are Labubu monsters taking over the world?

기사 요약: 괴짜 같은 외모의 피규어 라부부가 젠지 세대의 개성과 불완전함을 상징하며 패션계의 새로운 아이콘으로 떠오르고 있다.

[1] In an industry that thrives on constant reinvention, a mischievous, elvish toy called Labubu is quickly becoming fashion’s most unexpected new star.

thrive: 번창하다

mischievous: 장난기 있는

elvish: 요정 같은, 신비롭고 장난기 있는

[2] With its jagged teeth, wild hair and wide-eyed grin, Labubu has leapt from collectible curiosity to cultural symbol. Originally designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu was introduced through the Pop Mart x How2work series, initially appealing to a niche group of toy collectors.

jagged: 들쭉날쭉한

appeal: 매력을 끌다

[3] But Labubu's popularity has surged well beyond that audience, especially among Generation Z consumers drawn to its offbeat, anti-cute aesthetic.

offbeat: 색다른, 일반적이지 않은, 독특한

aesthetic: 미적 감각

[4] Unlike the smooth, symmetrical mascots that once dominated toy shelves, Labubu’s oddball charm resonates with young people who reject conventional standards of beauty. The imperfections — sharp teeth, awkward grin, untamed hair — have become a statement of identity in an age where uniqueness is increasingly celebrated.

symmetrical: 대칭적인

oddball: 괴짜

conventional: 일반적인

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10528925

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638