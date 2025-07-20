South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party is heading into a turbulent leadership race — with a far-right firebrand gaining ground and threatening to upend the party’s future, while the party is still reeling from its June 3 presidential defeat.

Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate who was labor minister in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, declared his candidacy on Sunday in the party's Aug. 22 leadership election.

In his announcement, Kim echoed far-right talking points, blaming the Lee Jae Myung administration for what he called a collapse of Korea’s three branches of power and labeling Lee a “criminal” and “autocrat” — rhetoric popular among Yoon’s most ardent supporters.

Kim rose to prominence within pro-Yoon circles last year when he refused to apologize for the December martial law declaration during a parliamentary hearing — a rare show of defiance among Yoon’s former Cabinet members, most of whom expressed regret under pressure. That act solidified his image as a faithful standard-bearer for Yoon’s legacy.

But even before Kim’s announcement, attention had already turned to a far more polarizing figure: Jeon Han-gil, a far-right YouTube personality and former history lecturer. On Friday, Jeon suggested he would enter the race if no other Yoon-aligned candidate stepped forward, speaking in an interview with local broadcaster Channel A.

Despite having no formal political experience or electoral record, Jeon has built a loyal following among hard-line conservatives through the dissemination of conspiracy theories — including allegations that the Democratic Party of Korea came to power through election fraud — and by calling on voters to rally behind candidates loyal to Yoon.

Observers say Jeon’s popularity stems from his perceived role as a megaphone for the party’s most extreme supporters.

“He gives voice to the hardcore pro-Yoon base — and like it or not, that translates into real votes,” said a source who previously served on the People Power Party’s June 3 campaign team.

“Other lawmakers stage sit-ins and nobody cares. But when Jeon speaks, his far-right remarks go viral. He’s someone the party can no longer simply ignore.”

On Saturday, Jeon further escalated his rhetoric, questioning whether he himself or Han Dong-hoon — the party's former leader — was the “true leader of the conservative right.” He declared, “We must take over the People Power Party,” signaling his intent to run and calling on tens of thousands of party members to unite behind a pro-Yoon candidate.

The next day, Han — a key reformist voice who has emphasized the need for the party to distance itself from Yoon — issued a sharp response, warning against the normalization of extremism.

“Freedom of speech is not a license for hate and anti-intellectual extremism,” Han wrote on Facebook. “Our party cannot become a joke — a white dwarf shrunk into a far-right sect that alienates the public and hands long-term power to the liberals.”

Jeon’s eligibility to run, however, remains in question.

Under People Power Party rules, leadership candidates must have paid party dues for at least three months before registering. With registration set for July 30–31, Jeon — who joined on June 9 — falls short of this requirement.

Still, some believe party leadership may bend the rules.

“The game of rules can change,” the same source said, noting that the party had recently attempted to replace its presidential candidate even after the final primary — referring to former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Other prominent reform-minded figures have refrained from directly confronting Jeon, instead keeping their distance from the Yoon-aligned faction.

Rep. Na Kyung-won, a former presidential primary contender and one-time front-runner for the party leadership, announced Sunday she would not run, citing responsibility for the party’s recent electoral defeat.

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, another former presidential candidate who declared his bid for party leader earlier this month, reportedly had lunch with Han on Saturday — a meeting that sparked speculation of a centrist alliance. The discussion was widely seen as focusing more on how to navigate the party’s internal discord than on coordinating a joint campaign.

Meanwhile, the People Power Party’s internal reform effort — once seen as a critical path to restoring public trust — is also being eclipsed by the leadership race.

Officially launched on July 2 and led by Rep. Yoon Hee-sook, the reform committee proposed revising the party charter to include formal apologies for Yoon’s martial law declaration and impeachment.

The proposals are expected to be discussed at the party’s emergency meeting on Monday, but they are also expected to face immediate internal backlash and remain unresolved.