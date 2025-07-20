Hybe’s immersive promotions win fans and official recognition during stadium tour stop

Bangkok transformed into a vibrant celebration of Enhypen, as the K-pop group brought its world tour to Thailand last month and earned official praise from the country’s leading cultural office.

Enhypen is managed by Belift Lab, a subsidiary of Hybe, which has rolled out a series of fan-focused events across Bangkok tied to the “Walk the Line” tour.

These initiatives infused Enhypen’s branding into local cultural promotions, offering fans more than just a concert — they created an immersive citywide experience. Enhypen’s fan engagement programs in Bangkok will continue through the end of July.

The events received high praise from Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who served as Thailand’s Minister of Culture until last month. In an official commendation, she lauded Hybe and Enhypen for raising global awareness of Thai culture.

“The promotional designs creatively combined traditional Thai architecture with modern urban identity to express ‘Thainess’ in a fresh and engaging way,” she said. “This event holds significant cultural, entertainment and economic value, and deserves recognition.”

She also emphasized the broader impact of hosting internationally renowned Korean artists.

“Hosting such stars offers unforgettable experiences for both fans and the Thai public. I deeply appreciate this visionary effort to enhance the country’s image and build lasting international goodwill,” she added.

The campaign offered several standout highlights.

Limited-edition transit cards bearing the members’ portraits sold out instantly, and photo booths in city centers drew constant attention. Oversized outdoor ads — including banners near Suvarnabhumi International Airport — reinforced Enhypen’s presence throughout the capital.

A specially themed hotel room package sold out just three minutes after launch. Meanwhile, six Thai food and beverage brands across 116 outlets introduced Enhypen-branded menu items, selling approximately 40,000 units.

One of the most popular collaborations featured Butterbear, a beloved local character dressed in Enhypen’s tour outfits. The illustrations appeared on packaging, stickers and postcards, creatively weaving K-pop imagery into daily life.

Meanwhile, Enhypen drew around 30,000 fans to the Rajamangala National Stadium, June 21, Thailand’s largest concert venue. After performing at Tokyo Dome in July, the group heads to Osaka next month. “Walk the Line” world tour will then visit 10 cities across the United States and Europe in August and September, before concluding with a stop in Singapore in October.