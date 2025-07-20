As South Korea reels from days of record-breaking rains that unleashed deadly floods and disrupted daily life across the country, the government launched sweeping recovery efforts Sunday amid mounting casualties and ongoing rescue operations.

At least 14 people were confirmed dead and 12 remained missing as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. Authorities warned that the toll could rise as search and rescue efforts continue in flood- and landslide-stricken areas.

Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung said the ministry would “activate a pan-government recovery support headquarters to ensure a seamless transition from emergency response to recovery,” starting Sunday, during an emergency headquarters meeting held the same day.

According to the ministry, all available personnel and resources, ranging from relevant ministries, local governments and private-sector experts, would be mobilized to restore damaged infrastructure, support evacuees and provide disaster relief supplies in affected areas.

“The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, relevant government agencies and local governments in affected areas will mobilize all available resources to carry out swift emergency restoration efforts," Yoon said during the meeting.

“We will promptly carry out damage assessments and, for severely affected areas, recommend to the president that they be designated as special disaster zones in accordance with support criteria and procedures, to ensure comprehensive assistance can be provided.”

The designation of a special disaster zone allows the government to provide partial financial aid for the restoration of both private and public facilities damaged by heavy rains. Affected residents will also receive a range of financial support, including a reduction in public utility fees and deferred local tax payments.

Yoon added that a prompt damage assessment would be launched to develop restoration plans for damaged facilities such as homes, commercial buildings and roads.

“The ministry and local governments need to ensure that the displaced residents, who stay in the temporary shelters, do not face any inconvenience by providing a sufficient amount of relief supplies and making their utmost effort in emergency restoration to help evacuees return to their normal lives as quickly as possible,” said the minister.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok also dispatched Agricultural Minister Song Mi-ryung to respond to the severe casualties caused by the downpour and landslides in Sancheong-gun, a county in the western area of South Gyeongsang Province.

The agricultural minister was tasked with promptly implementing recovery measures against the significant loss of life and property in Sancheong-gun, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Saturday marked the first time in South Korea’s history that a single local government — Sancheong-gun — ordered an evacuation of its entire jurisdiction due to heavy rains.

The district experienced the most intense rainfall of any area, with the accumulated precipitation recording 793.5 millimeters and the rate of precipitation exceeding 100 mm per hour. The emergency evacuation order was issued for approximately 33,000 residents.

Fire authorities reported eight residents were found dead from different cases of landslides, flooded houses and vehicular incidents as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

While many Sancheong-based villages experienced power outages, communication disruptions and roads connecting the county to nearby cities were submerged, six people went missing in the downpour and landslides that began across the county on Saturday.

A deadly landslide in Gapyeong was one of many incidents reported amid widespread damage across the country, as torrential rain battered regions from Gyeonggi Province to South Gyeongsang Province.

At around 4:44 a.m., four residents were reportedly buried under a landslide in Gapyeong, a county in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province.

Fire officials rescued three residents, but they found a woman in her 70s dead in a collapsed guesthouse. The authorities also confirmed the death of a man in his 40s near a bridge in Daebo-ri, a village located in the central part of Gapyeong-gun.

While the exact time and location of the incidents have not been confirmed, 10 residents were reported missing and out of contact with their families.

At least 14 people were killed as torrential rain hit multiple areas, including some of the areas in Gyeonggi Province, South Chungcheong Province and South Gyeongsang Province from early Wednesday to Sunday, according to the emergency headquarters as of 11 a.m.

The emergency headquarters stated that 9,694 households — 13,000 residents — from a total of 90 cities, counties and districts had been temporarily evacuated by 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Train services restarted operations from Sunday morning, except for three lines that include the trains traveling from Seoul to Busan, Mokpo and Gwangju.

Though additional alerts for heavy rainfall had not been issued as of 10 a.m. Sunday, the emergency headquarters announced that additional rainfall could hit the Greater Seoul region and Gangwon Province.