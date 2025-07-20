LG Uplus, one of the top three telecommunications providers in South Korea, said Sunday that it has launched its specialized small language model, ixi-Gen, on the Amazon Web Services Bedrock marketplace ― becoming the first Korean telecom company to bring an internally developed artificial intelligence language model to the global stage.

Built on LG’s large language model Exaone, ixi-Gen has been optimized for financial applications through targeted learning on finance-specific data sets. According to LG Uplus, the model delivers up to 31 percent improved performance in financial tasks compared to general-purpose AI models, while maintaining high levels of accuracy, safety and content filtering.

AWS Bedrock is a fully managed AI service that enables developers to build applications using foundation models from leading providers without managing infrastructure. Its marketplace functions as a central hub for organizations to explore, compare and integrate AI models ― offering over 100 models globally from major players such as Amazon, Meta, Mistral and Cohere.

To be listed on the Bedrock marketplace, AI models must pass rigorous security and performance evaluations. LG Uplus emphasized that ixi-Gen’s successful listing reflects both its technical sophistication and trustworthiness ― qualities increasingly sought after by enterprises adopting AI.

The mobile carrier plans to expand the capabilities of ixi-Gen beyond the financial and telecommunications sectors into other industries where domain-specific AI solutions are in demand.