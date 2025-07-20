Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team was questioning Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Sunday as part of its investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law.

Kim was summoned to the special counsel's office inside the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul to be questioned as a witness in the case.

The minister was one of five Cabinet members called to the presidential office on Dec. 3, shortly before Yoon declared martial law.

He has previously testified that he sought to persuade the then president to refrain from issuing the decree, citing its potential damage to the economy and South Korea-US relations. (Yonhap)