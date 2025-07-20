Heavy rainfall across South Korea over the past five days has left 10 people dead and another nine missing, while causing widespread damage to infrastructure, authorities said Sunday.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said deaths were reported in Osan in Gyeonggi Province, Seosan and Dangjin in South Chungcheong Province and Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, as of 6 a.m. Sunday. The missing persons were reported in Buk-gu in Gwangju, as well as Sancheong.

A total of 1,920 cases of public facility damage were reported, including 730 instances of road flooding, 168 cases of soil erosion, 1,853 damaged river facilities and 73 flooded farmlands.

As of 4 a.m., 12,921 people nationwide had been temporarily evacuated, with 4,638 still unable to return home.