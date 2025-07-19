A government briefing on the engine investigation into the deadly Muan plane crash in December was abruptly canceled on Saturday after protests from victims’ families, a South Korean transport ministry official said.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport had scheduled the press conference for 3 p.m. at Muan International Airport to release findings on the aircraft’s engine. The results were first shared privately with the bereaved families at around 2 p.m.

Although the briefing was initially expected to last an hour, discussions extended beyond two hours as families strongly objected to the findings. Some entered the press room in protest, prompting the ministry to cancel the event.

“The families said the outcome differed from their expectations and expressed concern that disclosing only part of the investigation could be misleading,” a ministry official told The Korea Herald. The families also insisted that no findings be made public until the full investigation is complete.

They further demanded supporting data and documentation to substantiate the results, but the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, which is leading the probe, reportedly failed to provide detailed evidence or an explanation of the investigative process.

The canceled briefing was expected to mark the first official update in the seven-month probe.

On Dec. 29, 2024, Jeju Air flight 7C2216, en route from Bangkok, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province. Of the 181 people on board, only two survived. The cause of the crash remains unconfirmed.

DNA traces believed to be from Eurasian teal ducks were found in both engines, fueling speculation that a bird strike may have triggered engine failure--a leading theory in the investigation.

The ministry said it will leave it to the investigation board to decide whether and how to release the findings through other channels.