Rival political parties on Saturday clashed again over key Cabinet nominees, particularly scandal-hit gender equality and education minister picks, following the conclusion of parliamentary confirmation hearings this week.

The ruling Democratic Party urged the main opposition People Power Party to cooperate in completing the Cabinet lineup proposed by President Lee Jae Myung, warning that continued delays could hinder efforts to revive the economy and address public concerns.

"It is urgent to finalize the Cabinet to restore the livelihoods and economic stability," said Rep. Baek Seung-ah, spokesperson for the party's floor leadership.

Baek criticized the PPP for agreeing only to adopt confirmation reports for economic, foreign and trade-related nominees while stalling on others, notably Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo and Education Minister Lee Jin-sook.

"We question whether the opposition is weaponizing the hearings for political purposes, rather than evaluating qualifications in good faith," Baek said.

The two nominees have been at the forefront of public scrutiny over their past, with Kang engulfed in a bullying scandal involving former parliamentary aides and Lee embroiled in a plagiarism controversy.

The PPP renewed its demand that both nominees be withdrawn over growing public backlash.

"President Lee Jae Myung must acknowledge the failure of these nominations and review them from scratch," said PPP chief spokesperson Rep. Choi Soo-jin. (Yonhap)