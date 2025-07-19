Former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul was summoned for questioning Saturday by a special counsel team responsible for the investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law.

"We are questioning Cho," the team said in a brief statement released to the media.

Cho was summoned as a person of interest, not a suspect, for questioning regarding circumstances surrounding a Cabinet meeting held shortly before Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3. He was among select Cabinet members who attended the meeting. (Yonhap)