The Korea Tourism Organization, Pokemon Korea Inc. and Jeju Tourism Organization have signed a strategic partnership to launch the “2025 Pokemon Jeju Project: Pokemon Wonder Island in Jeju,” organizers announced Thursday.

Set to run from Oct. 2 to 26, the Pokemon-themed event will take place across Yeomiji Botanical Garden and the Jungmun Tourism Complex, to revitalize tourism on the island.

Key programs include a Pokemon-themed photo zone at Jeju International Airport, a Pokemon GO stamp rally across designated PokeStops in Jungmun, a pop-up store and mission tour at Yeomiji Botanical Garden, and the highly anticipated “Pokemon Run” — a family-friendly running event held for the first time in South Korea.

The Pokemon GO stamp rally introduces a new in-game feature, allowing visitors to collect digital stamps at specific real-world locations. The Jeju rally marks the first time this feature will be available in Korea, offering players the chance to win prizes while exploring the island.

The Pokemon RUN will guide participants along the cart paths of Jungmun Golf Course, providing scenic views of Jeju’s mountains and ocean. Organizers describe it as a “new Pokemon experience for the whole family."

“This project comes at a critical time for Jeju tourism, which has suffered a three-year decline in domestic visitors. We hope this initiative not only reenergizes the local tourism sector but also introduces the global audience to a new side of the Jungmun Tourism Complex," said a representative from KTO.