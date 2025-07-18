Travelers passing through South Korea's three major airports during the peak holiday season will have impressive artworks to gaze at as they wait to check in or board their flights.

Some 30 artworks by 14 Korean artists will be on display at the Incheon, Gimpo and Gimhae international airports ahead of the busy summer and influx of travelers visiting for Frieze Seoul (Sept. 3-6) and related events during Korea's art week.

The initiative seeks to promote works by emerging or mid-career Korean artists, and will be on view through November, according to the Korea Arts Management Service.