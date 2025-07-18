Jacky Cheung will be bringing his celebrated "60+ Concert Tour" to South Korea this fall, marking his first time performing in the country.

The performance will take place at Inspire Arena on Sept. 13, marking Cheung’s debut concert in South Korea after more than four decades of international stardom. Tickets will be available starting July 22 via Nol Interpark Ticket and on July 23 through Damai.cn.

Cheung, 63, rose to fame after winning the 18th District Amateur Singing Festival in Hong Kong in 1984. His debut album "Smile," released a year later, set the stage for a prolific career that would see 14 of his albums certified platinum by the Hong Kong International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. Known as one of Hong Kong’s “Four Heavenly Kings,” Cheung’s influence has spanned generations and borders, bolstered by iconic hits such as 1993’s “Goodbye Kiss.”

Cheung even set a Guinness World Record in 2012 for the largest concert attendance in a 12-month period, reaching an estimated 2.04 million fans.

The Seoul stop is part of Cheung’s 10th world tour, which began in 2023 and is scheduled to run through 2026. The tour has already seen sold-out performances across Asia, including in Macau, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Cheung’s Seoul concert will feature a 53-piece symphony orchestra and a 20-member ballet troupe, blending grand classical aesthetics with cabaret-style staging, retro set designs and vintage cars. The show’s theme, “flowing forward with flexibility like water,” reflects the artist’s introspective approach to life and performance in his 60s.

Inspire will offer direct shuttle services for attendees, conveniently connecting the resort, Incheon Airport and major areas of Seoul. On concert day, a dedicated shuttle will also operate between AREX Cargo Terminal Station and the venue.