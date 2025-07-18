Choi Yena will be performing in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, this fall, her agency Yue Hua Entertainment announced on Friday.

She will host “I Am Star!” in the two cities on Sept. 15 and 17, respectively, returning to her Japanese fans about seven months after her previous sold-out show.

The singer will also be dropping her fourth EP, “Blooming Wings,” on July 29 — approximately ten months since “Nemonemo.”

The upcoming mini album will consist of five tracks, including the main track whose title translates as “I hate the most to hear that I am good.” She participated in writing the lyrics for both the focus track and “Hello, Goodbye.”

In May, she was featured in “Loser” on “Echo,” the second EP of BTS’ Jin. She sang the duet with Jin at his first solo fan concert in Korea last month.