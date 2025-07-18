Oh My Girl will release a special single titled “Weather Forecast” on July 22, the group's agency WM Entertainment announced Friday.

As hinted at by the poster for the single, featuring the enigmatic phrase “Tomorrow’s weather will definitely be … than yesterday’s," it's a song of hope and warmth that offers consolation to listeners.

The group gave fans a first taste of the single at the concert “Milky Way,” held in Seoul in April to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its debut. Oh My Girl debuted in 2015 with a namesake EP and released a series of summer anthems over the years, including “Nonstop,” “Dolphin,” “Dun Dun Dance” and “Summer Comes.”

In May, four members of the group decided to renew their contracts with the agency while YooA and Arin did not, but the pair reassured fans that they would remain part of the team.