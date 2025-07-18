Ive has unveiled the focus single from its upcoming album in Japan with a music video, agency Starship Entertainment said Friday.

The group of six uploaded the video for “Be Alright,” which fronts its third EP of the same title. Opening with Rei asleep at her desk, the other members appear one by one to pick out clothes for, and support her at an interview before dancing together at her house, savoring freedom. The single encourages listeners to keep on going instead of being afraid of changes telling them they are not alone.

The new Japan mini album will be released on July 30, almost a year after Ive's second EP “Alive,” which debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking. In April, the group dropped another track from the third EP, “Dare Me,” as the opening theme song for a Japanese TV show.