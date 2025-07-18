Kang Daniel announced plans to visit the US in September for his upcoming tour “Act: New Episode” via agency Ara Entertainment on Thursday.

He is set to perform in 12 cities around the country, starting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 3. The tour stops include Washington, DC, New York and Dallas, as well as Chicago and Los Angeles. The monthlong series of performances in the US marks his return to the country two years after his first international tour.

Kang will kick off the upcoming tour in Seoul with shows on Aug. 9 and 10 in a new chapter of his tour “Act,” which began last year and took him to three cities in Asia, two in Australia and four in Europe. The new setlist will include songs from his sixth EP “Glow to Haze,” a set of five tracks co-written by Kang.