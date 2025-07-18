President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rebounded to 64 percent, a survey showed Friday.

In the Gallup Korea survey of 1,001 adults conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, positive assessment of Lee's performance added 1 percentage point from the previous week while negative assessment of Lee remained unchanged at 23 percent.

Lee's approval rating stood at 64 percent in the first Gallup poll conducted three weeks into his term in office, before edging up to 65 percent in the first week of July and then dipping to 63 percent last week.

His excessive welfare and livelihood support, poor diplomacy and personnel appointments were cited as reasons for the negative assessment.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose to 46 percent, up 3 percentage points from a week earlier, while support for the main opposition People Power Party stayed the same at 19 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)