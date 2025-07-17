High-speed rail services on some sections of the Honam and Gyeongjeon lines were suspended Thursday due to heavy rains in central and southern parts of the country, the operator said.

According to SR Corp., operator of the Super Rapid Train (SRT) that departs from Suseo Station in southern Seoul, services have been halted between Gwangju Songjeong Station and Mokpo Station on the Honam Line in the southern part of the country.

On the Gyeongjeon Line, SRT Train No. 384 has been completely suspended, while Train No. 383 has stopped operating between Dongdaegu Station and Jinju Station, the company added.

Meanwhile, regular train services on the Gyeongbu Line, which connects the southeastern city of Daegu to the southern port city of Busan, and the Gyeongjeon Line, which links Daegu to the southeastern city of Jinju, were also suspended.

Earlier in the day, a section of the Gyeongbu Line in the direction of Daegu, connecting Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang Province and Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province, was partially blocked as mud and sand collapsed onto the tracks, disrupting train operations.

In response, the state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (Korail) temporarily operated trains in both directions using a single track toward Miryang to maintain limited service.

However, multiple trains experienced delays due to the single-track operations.

Meanwhile, high-speed rail services on the Gyeongbu Line running between the southern cities of Gyeongsan, Gyeongju and Ulsan continue to operate normally, Korail added. (Yonhap)