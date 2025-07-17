President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the presidential office said.

In the phone call, the two leaders assessed the close economic cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, and pledged to further expand practical collaboration in defense, arms, nuclear energy and green energy, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

"I am pleased that our two countries have continued to develop relations based on the historic bond formed during the Korean War," Lee was quoted as saying.

The Turkish leader congratulated Lee on taking office and paid tribute to the restoration of democracy in South Korea and the resilience of the Korean people, Kang added. (Yonhap)