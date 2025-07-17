A Korean woman has been fired from her company after a video of her apparently assaulting two Vietnamese women at a self-photo booth in Hanoi, Vietnam sparked public outrage in the Southeast Asian country, according to news reports Thursday.

The company’s Vietnamese office posted an apology on its website, confirming that the woman, who had previously worked at its regional office in Vietnam and was currently based at the Korean headquarters, was dismissed following the incident.

In the statement, the company said the incident occurred while the employee was on a business trip to Vietnam from June 9-14.

The viral video shows the Korean woman slapping the arm of a Vietnamese customer and snatching her hat, which led to a full-blown physical brawl.

The Korean woman later told local media that she had been intoxicated. She claimed to have settled the matter by promising to pay the victim 60 million Vietnamese dong ($2,300). However, the victim said in a social media post Tuesday that money was never paid.