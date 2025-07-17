Dongdaemun History and Culture Park, located near Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, will showcase immersive media art on its historic stone walls and green spaces around the park for the first time this summer.

The Seoul Design Foundation announced Thursday that it will host Seoul Light DDP 2025: Summer from July 31 until Aug. 10, marking the first time for the Seoul Light DDP event to be held during the summer.

The event, launched in 2019, has positioned itself as one of Seoul’s signature media art festivals, traditionally taking place in the fall and winter only on the DDP grounds. Seoul Light DDP also earned further international recognition in February this year when it won the iF Design Award after having earned the Red Dot Award and IDEA Bronze in 2023.

Every evening from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., visitors to the Dongdaemun History and Culture Park will be able to enjoy large-scale media art displays under the theme of “Timescape: Texture of Light.”

Regarding this summer’s Seoul Light DDP, a Seoul Design Foundation official commented that it “goes beyond” the previous media art format.

“Going beyond the previous media facade format displayed on the DDP’s 222-meter-long walls, we’ve expanded the exhibition to cover the entire park area and the newly created water space (in the park),” said a Seoul Design Foundation official. “We believe this will create an even more immersive experience for visitors.”

This year, a media facade along the walls of Hanyang Doseong — also known as the Seoul City Wall — along with installation artworks and laser art of seven different themes will be showcased.

Artwork using fog and lasers will be displayed at the new water space in the park.

“For the summer season, the newly created water space in the park will help visitors cool off from the summer heat while enjoying media artworks,” an official from Seoul Design Foundation added.

The event will also kick off on July 31 with an opening ceremony, featuring a fashion show with hanbok, South Korea’s traditional clothing. The fashion show will be organized in collaboration with traditional hanbok brand Geumdanje and the pattern-driven modern hanbok label Oueur.

“Seoul Light DDP is an artistic experiment that transforms the city itself into a stage for our senses. It is a public media content that is completed by light, people and space,” said Seoul Design Foundation CEO Cha Kang-heui. “The combination of the historical landscape of the Seoul City Wall and the modern architectural beauty of DDP will present a new artistic experience and model where city and art coexist for its visitors.”