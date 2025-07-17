Kolmar Korea, South Korea’s leading cosmetics contract manufacturer, said Thursday it completed construction of a second US factory, reinforcing its tariff-safe production base for clients looking to sidestep American import duties.

The new factory, spanning 17,805 square meters in Scott Township, Pennsylvania, enables full-spectrum original design manufacturing in the US, including color cosmetics, skin care and sunscreen, in contrast to its first US facility, which focused solely on color cosmetics.

As the first Korean beauty company to build a full-scale manufacturing facility in the US, Kolmar explained the plant will help address tariff concerns through localized production and thus allow for faster response to the needs of global clients.

The company also holds over-the-counter certification from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture sunscreens, a necessary step due to their classification as over-the-counter drugs.

“Kolmar’s story began in the US a century ago,” said Kolmar Group Vice Chair Yoon Sang-hyun at the plant’s opening ceremony, attended by state officials including Pennsylvania State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski.

“With our second US facility as the launchpad for a new vision, we will build an innovation-driven ecosystem with value chain partners and grow into North America’s largest cosmetics manufacturing hub," Yoon added.

The new facility will produce up to 120 million product units annually, bringing total US output to 300 million units when combined with its first plant.

Including its Canadian subsidiary, the company’s total North American production capacity will reach 470 million units annually, making Kolmar the largest beauty original design manufacturer in the region.

For the new plant, the company has replicated the advanced manufacturing systems from its facility in Sejong, including key infrastructure such as manufacturing, filling and packaging areas.

Production lines are equipped with artificial intelligence-powered quality monitoring and optimization systems designed to minimize defect rates, the company explained.

“By mitigating tariff burdens and responding swiftly to the varied needs of clients expanding into North America, Europe and Latin America, we aim to deepen our global partnerships and broaden our international presence,” a company official said.