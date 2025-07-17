Wonwoo of Seventeen shared a self-written ballad on Thursday in time for his birthday, agency Pledis Entertainment announced.

The single is titled “Gogae,” which translates as a hill, and over the sounds of piano and strings, he sings to his fans how he will cherish the memories of rising above hills together and will gladly tackle the next with hope. The message is even more clear in the accompanying music video of an animation of a cat journeying over a hill together with a butterfly it encountered on the way.

The idol is currently serving his mandatory military duty as an social agent. He said hello to fans last week via a fandom communication platform uploading a picture of himself visiting an arboretum with I.M of Monsta X and Woodz. He was also spotted at the concert of band’s subunit Hoshi and Woozi.