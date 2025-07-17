Weather agency urges caution nationwide, particularly in central and southern regions already saturated from earlier storms

South Korea is facing another round of powerful summer rains as weather officials warn of intense downpours continuing through Saturday, with as much as 300 millimeters of additional rainfall expected in the hardest-hit regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration is urging caution nationwide, particularly in central and southern parts of the country already saturated by earlier storms.

Forecasts show the most severe rainfall will hit southern Gyeonggi Province, the central inland areas, and parts of the southern coast, where localized totals could exceed 180 millimeters by the weekend.

In the greater Seoul area of Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and the capital, up to 120 millimeters is likely, while mountainous regions in Gangwon Province and Jeju Island may also experience prolonged heavy rain.

Authorities are especially concerned about the possibility of sudden, high-intensity downpours reaching up to 80 millimeters per hour. These short bursts of rain are difficult to predict and can quickly overwhelm drainage systems.

The KMA said the rainfall pattern will remain unstable and scattered, with repeated cycles of calm followed by abrupt surges. This erratic behavior makes the situation more dangerous, particularly in areas with steep terrain or inadequate infrastructure.

Soil across the country is already saturated from earlier rain this week, increasing the risk of landslides and flash floods with even modest additional accumulation.

The agency is advising residents to avoid underground roads, streams and flood-prone zones, especially in the early morning and overnight hours when visibility is low. Emergency authorities are monitoring river levels and issuing real-time alerts. Those living near vulnerable slopes or riversides are being asked to prepare evacuation plans in case conditions worsen.

Temperatures will remain typical for this time of year, with lows between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius and highs from 27 to 31 C. Air quality is expected to remain good nationwide, according to the Ministry of Environment.

With rainfall totals rising and the ground unable to absorb more, officials say the next 48 hours will be critical. The KMA continues to issue region-specific updates and strongly advises the public to monitor local alerts and stay indoors when possible.