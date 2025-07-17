The Peaceminusone Highball created by G-Dragon’s fashion brand Peaceminusone in collaboration with CU convenience stores will be hard to come by in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The singer's agency, Galaxy Corp., announced Thursday that the initial export batch of the wine-based, lemon-flavored drink — over 100,000 units — has sold out in the two regions, prompting the production of a second batch.

In South Korea, two versions of the Peaceminusone Highball have been available at CU stores since April, with cumulative sales exceeding 6 million units. Brewguru, the beverage company behind the product, said it plans to expand exports to more than 20 countries.