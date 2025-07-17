President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday it is time to discuss an amendment to the nation's Constitution, urging the National Assembly to take the lead in the potential amendment process.

In a Facebook message marking the 77th anniversary of Constitution Day, Lee emphasized the importance of "people-centered constitutional amendment" and pledged to work alongside the legislature to ensure the people's will is fully reflected in the revision process.

Lee praised the nation's democratic resilience that overcame a botched martial law bid by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"Now, we must take another step forward," Lee wrote. "Just as we change clothes with the seasons, it is time to revise and refine our Constitution to reflect changing realities."

He said the revised Constitution should embrace the nation's painful history, chart a path toward a just future, and serve as a living promise that embodies the dreams and hopes of the people.

To that end, Lee proposed the inclusion of several elements in the amended Constitution, such as the spirit of the 1980 pro-democracy movement, the strengthening of basic rights, the expansion of local autonomy and decentralization, and reforms to power institutions.

Lee had proposed a constitutional amendment to allow presidents to serve two four-year terms on the campaign trail, but this marks the first time he has called for a revision since taking office in early June. (Yonhap)