The six members of Monsta X looked back on their decadelong career and vowed to carry on for another 10 years at their media conference held Wednesday in Seoul.

The bandmates thanked each other and their fans for making it this far, promising that they would keep moving forward together.

“Respecting each other’s differences is key” in staying together as a team, mused Hyungwon, crediting the teammates for holding onto each other to stay on track.

The band debuted in 2015 with its first EP “Trespass” and marked the tenth anniversary of its debut in May with a digital compilation album “Now Project Vol. 1." The group's next step will be stand-alone concerts in Seoul on July 18-20, which will continue in Yokohama, Japan, in late August.

At the press event, the band announced that it will roll out a new album in September. It already finished recording, Kihyun said; Jooheon hinted at the release date of Sept. 1.