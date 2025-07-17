Seoul shares opened lower Thursday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors remain concerned over US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 12.73 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,173.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53 percent to 44,254.78 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.25 percent to 20,730.49.

Trump recently notified key US trading partners of new tariff rates set to take effect Aug. 1 unless they offer improved terms in ongoing negotiations.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.24 percent, and chip giant SK hynix plunged 6.08 percent.

Leading steelmaker Posco Holdings dropped 0.16 percent, and leading shipping firm HMM shed 0.6 percent.

Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.93 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.64 percent.

National flag carrier Korean Air rose 0.19 percent, and defense firm Hanwha Aerospace gained 1.64 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,389.10 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 3.4 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)