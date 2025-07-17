Back by Popular Demand After a Stellar First Season

TAIPEI, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After the overwhelming success of its inaugural campaign, Kavalan, Taiwan's award-winning single malt whisky, is teaming up once again with long-time exclusive South Korean partner Golden Blue to launch the second edition of 'Team Kavalan'—a nationwide celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and world-class whisky.

"One Whisky, Two Perspectives" will feature eight world-class Korean bartenders across 12 months, pairing up to collaborate in crafting two distinct signature cocktails that offer contrasting interpretations of Kavalan. Each pair of cocktails will be promoted simultaneously for three months at two different bars, creating a dynamic, dual-location experience.

The campaign will unfold in waves throughout 2025, with the first collaboration already confirmed:

This opening match features two of Korea's most iconic bartenders. Bar Cham and Bar Sookhee are widely recognized across the industry, with their influence deep and far reaching. As top talents in the Korean cocktail scene, their participation sets the tone for what's to come.

Additional pairings and themes will be revealed progressively as part of the campaign rollout.

Alongside these signature serves, guests can savor a curated flight of Kavalan single malts, enjoyed neat to fully appreciate the whisky's depth, elegance, and complexity.

"We're thrilled to bring 'Team Kavalan' back for a second year," said Golden Blue CEO Ms. Park Soyoung. "Last year's campaign brought to life the vibrant versatility of Kavalan in stunning cocktails featuring expressions like Distillery Select No.1, Triple Sherry Cask, and Kavalan Classic. This year, we are excited to collaborate with even more bars in Korea to enhance Kavalan's brand value and deliver diverse experiences."

As Kavalan continues its impressive growth in South Korea, one of its fastest growing and most strategic global markets, this collaboration underscores the strength of its partnership with Golden Blue.

"Golden Blue has been instrumental in driving Kavalan's success here," said Mr. Y.T. Lee, Chairman of King Car Group. "South Korea saw triple-digit sales growth in 2023, and Golden Blue has continued that growth trajectory strongly into 2024 with further double-digit increases."

Kavalan will also attend this year's high-end trend-leading Seoul Int'l Bar & Spirits Show from July 25 to 27, Asia's leading bar and spirits exhibition.

South Korean whisky fans can enjoy 7 Kavalan expressions in the domestic market, including:

Distillery Select No.1, Classic, Triple Sherry Cask, Oloroso Sherry Oak, Solist Oloroso Sherry Cask, Vinho Barrique, and Port Cask. In the duty-free sector, additional favorites such as Concertmaster Port Cask Finish, Solist ex-Bourbon, Solist Fino Sherry, Solist PX Sherry, Master's Select Series, Grand Reserve Series, and Distiller's Reserve Series are also available.

About Golden Blue

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in both Busan and Seoul, Golden Blue is one of Korea's leading spirits companies. Golden Blue is active in whisky, herbal liquor, and global spirits distribution. The name "Gold" symbolizes tradition and authority, while "Blue" represents innovation and new value. This reflects the company's mission to open new horizons in the Korean liquor market by presenting fresh value while honoring heritage.

Golden Blue was recognized in Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion list in 2019.

Since 2017, Golden Blue has been the exclusive importer and distributor of Kavalan in South Korea. Kavalan is Taiwan's pioneering single malt whisky brand, internationally awarded and exported to over 50 countries.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 900 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests.

