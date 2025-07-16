A retaining wall collapsed in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, just south of Seoul, due to heavy rainfall Wednesday evening, burying a vehicle underneath and leaving at least one person dead, according to police.

The incident occurred at 7:04 p.m. near an intersection in Gajang-dong, when a roughly 10-meter-high retaining wall gave way following heavy torrential rain, according to the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

Two passing vehicles were affected by the collapse, with one buried underneath. Police say a male driver in his 40s was found dead in the vehicle. No further details on casualties were provided.

Fire authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response alert, mobilizing all available personnel from the local fire station.

Earlier that day, a pothole opened up near the site, prompting repair work. Authorities are looking into whether the collapse was related to the earlier incident.