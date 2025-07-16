A retaining wall alongside a road in the city of Osan collapsed amid heavy rain Wednesday, crushing two vehicles, authorities said.

The 10-meter-high retaining wall of the overpass at Gajang intersection in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, 52 kilometers south of Seoul, collapsed onto the road at around 7:04 p.m., burying two vehicles under the debris, according to the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

Fire authorities believe drivers and passengers may be trapped inside the vehicles and are conducting rescue operations.

It is not immediately known if there are any casualties. (Yonhap)