The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry kicked off its annual summer forum Wednesday at Lahan Select Hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The annual forum, which runs through Saturday, is one of the largest economic gatherings in the country, with this year’s edition attended by some 500 corporate executives, businesspeople and policymakers. The event is being held in Gyeongju to help secure public interest and support ahead of the APEC summit and the APEC CEO Summit, set to take place in about 100 days in the historic city, according to KCCI.