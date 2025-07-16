A new forest retreat has opened on the slopes of Seoraksan in northern Seoul, offering city dwellers a rare chance to unplug in nature without leaving the city.

Surak Hue, which officially opens Thursday, is Seoul’s first public forest lodge built within city limits. The 23.1 billion won project ($16.7 million) was jointly developed by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Nowon-gu over seven years.

Located in Nowon-gu’s Sanggye-dong neighborhood, Surak Hue is built across 9,800 square meters of woodland and features 25 rooms in 18 buildings.

The highlight is a cluster of three treehouse-style cabins, each perched nearly 14 meters off the ground. Inside, partial glass ceilings let guests fall asleep under the stars, while floor-to-ceiling windows open to uninterrupted forest views.

Surak Hue accommodates up to 82 guests and offers rooms for two to six people. According to the Nowon-gu Office, all rooms during the trial period were booked within three minutes. Priority reservations open monthly for Nowon residents and people with disabilities, who also receive a 10 percent discount.

Nightly rates range from 70,000 won for a two-person room to 250,000 won for the treehouse suites. Bookings are available through the national forest lodging portal at www.foresttrip.go.kr.

Amenities include a cafe and restaurant run by renowned chef Hong Shin-ae and eco-friendly landscaping designed for comfort.

A forest healing center and outdoor activity programs are also in development, with a second urban forest lodge already planned for Gwanaksan by 2027, according to Seoul City Hall.