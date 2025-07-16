Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon indicated he is willing to seek a third consecutive term in next year’s local elections, saying he will “work even harder” during his remaining time and “wait for the public’s judgment.”

Speaking at a press briefing marking the completion of the third year of his current term, Oh stated that his desire to continue serving as the mayor of Seoul has “grown stronger” as he has gained more insight and experience in office.

“The more I work, the more I see in what needs to be done — things that weren’t noticeable before are coming into view, and I find myself growing more eager to take on new challenges,” said Oh. “In that sense, I plan to do my best for the remainder of my term and await the people’s evaluation.”

Oh was elected as the mayor of Seoul in a special election in 2021 and reelected in 2022. This is his fourth term as mayor of Seoul, after previous election wins in 2006 and 2010. The next local elections, which are held every four years for governors, metropolitan and municipal mayors and provincial and municipal legislatures, are slated for June 3, 2026.

When asked how he thinks the public would assess his leadership, Oh emphasized the city’s housing and transportation policies.

“In terms of housing, I have great confidence that we’ve made meaningful changes and stayed diligent in preparing for the city’s future,” Oh said. Recalling the past decade, Oh described it as a “dark age” for new housing development, citing stalled redevelopment and limited supply.

Referring to new urban planning projects being undertaken by the city government, Oh said that the city was able to secure a “number of houses” for those seeking to settle down. “Now it’s time to ramp up the pace,” Oh added.

On transportation, Oh highlighted the success of the city’s Climate Card initiative, a monthly transit pass offering unlimited travel on all public transportation within the capital city.

“With the Climate Card becoming very popular among those in Seoul, we heard that many people believe their lives have greatly improved thanks to this policy and we’ve received much positive feedback,” Oh said. “Based on these kinds of evaluations, we’ll watch to see what kind of feedback the people will provide.”

While Oh stopped short of confirming his candidacy, he hinted at firm intentions to run for a third term.

“With one year left in my term, the phrase 'wrap it up' is what I fear most,” added the Seoul mayor. “From now on, it will be a time for a more intense execution of policies and taking on greater challenges. I will work to continue to bring the changes I started with the people of Seoul to bring greater and concrete results.”

Oh also touched on his decision not to run in last month's presidential election necessitated by the impeachment and removal of Yoon Suk Yeol, calling it a “difficult but necessary choice.”

“It would be a lie to say I had no regrets,” he said. “But I had deep doubts about whether my candidacy at the time would help the ruling party (at the time) truly reflect on its mistakes.”

Commenting on internal strife within the People Power Party, Oh pointed to declining approval ratings and criticized the party’s inability to act on widely recognized issues.

“Everyone knows how the party must change, but no one seems to have the power to make it happen,” he said. “Looking at the mainstream behavior within the party is deeply disappointing.”