Mnet's 'Boys II Planet' to be streamed around the world via TV, streaming channels

K-pop survival audition program “Boys II Planet” is set to premiere with a unique format featuring contestants from across the world.

The show will follow over 160 aspiring K-pop singers as they embark on a journey divided between two teams: “Boys II Planet K,” composed of Korean trainees, and “Boys II Planet C,” primarily featuring trainees from Greater China. Together, they will compete for a chance to debut as a single boy group, though specifics such as the group’s final lineup, name, and contract length remain under wraps.

"Boys II Planet" is the follow-up to 2023’s “Boys Planet,” the original program which drew thousands of hopefuls from 229 agencies in 84 countries, ultimately launching the K-pop boy group Zerobaseone. This season, the show takes a new approach, separating Korean and Chinese-speaking contestants, aiming to better showcase their distinct talents.

“In ‘Boys Planet,’ there were many global contestants, but I always felt it was a shame that the Chinese-speaking participants couldn’t fully showcase the charm and potential we saw during evaluations, since the program was in Korean,” explained chief producer Kim Shin-young at a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

“That’s why we decided to create ‘C Planet’ this time, with a focus on highlighting the Chinese-speaking contestants.” She added that the project aims to expand beyond these regions in the future, emphasizing the growth of the “Boys Planet” franchise.

Coach Lim Han-byul reflected on the contrasting dynamics of the two groups: “In this season, I really feel how different Planet K and Planet C are. They share the same dream, but they grew up in completely different cultures.”

He described the Korean trainees as familiar faces to frequent viewers of audition shows, while the Chinese-speaking contestants possess an unfiltered energy that challenges traditional broadcast norms. “It’ll be interesting to see how these two planets, as different as water and oil, come together and blend," said Lim.

The mentorship lineup for “Boys II Planet K” includes vocalist Lee Seok-hoon, dancer Kinky and French dancer Kany.

Meanwhile, “Boys II Planet C” features JYJ’s Kim Jaejoong, Kep1er’s Xiaoting and choreographer Jrick.

Additionally, singers Lim Han-byul and Hyolyn, dancer Back Koo-young, and rapper Justhis will provide coaching across both teams.

The show is scheduled to be broadcast and streamed globally.

"Boys II Planet" will air live on Mnet and stream via the digital platform Mnet Plus, reaching audiences in Canada, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, US and Vietnam. The series will also be accessible on digital platforms, including Tving and the show's official YouTube channel.

In Japan, the show will be broadcast simultaneously on Mnet Japan and the major streaming service Abema.

Further international distribution is planned, with Southeast Asia — covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines — as well as the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan expected to offer the show through platforms like Viu, Viki and iQIYI shortly after the Korean broadcast.

The first episode of “Boys II Planet” will air Thursday on Mnet at 9:20 p.m., Korean Time.