Jungkook launches new account two years after closing one with over 50 million followers

Jungkook of BTS proved his global influence once again, amassing millions of new followers in a single day with the launch of his new Instagram account.

Though the personal account created on Tuesday had no posts yet, it had already surpassed 6.5 million followers by Wednesday morning.

Jungkook confirmed that the Instagram profile was indeed his during a livestream on the new account. He also explained via a follow-up Weverse Live broadcast that the name of the account, "mnijungkook," is short for “my name is Jungkook.”

He first launched a personal Instagram account in December 2021, which gained over 50 million followers. However, he deleted the account in 2023, saying he "wasn’t using it.”

His new account currently follows the official BTS Instagram and the individual accounts of fellow BTS members.

Jungkook completed his military service on June 11. BTS is currently preparing for a full-group comeback, scheduled for spring 2026.