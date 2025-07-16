Cha Eunwoo of Astro has completed a solo album and shot a music video last week, according to local media reports Tuesday.

The album will be fronted by two main tracks and will be released in September, after he enlists on July 28. He will serve his mandatory military duty as a member of the Army marching band following basic training.

Last week, he thrilled fans with solo fan meetups held in Seoul and Tokyo. Under the title “The Royal,” he staged a series of performances, including a solo song that has not yet been released. He also tried dances for “Soda Pop,” from the Netflix hit animation “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The singer and actor put out his first solo EP, “Entity,” in February 2024, selling over 210,000 copies in the first week.