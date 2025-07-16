A special counsel team on Wednesday launched a raid on the home of former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong as part of its investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law.

The team led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk was also raiding seven other locations over "destruction of evidence following the insurrection," assistant special counsel Park Ji-young told reporters, referring to the martial law bid in December.

The former NIS director is suspected of helping delete records from secure phones used by Yoon and former NIS deputy director Hong Jang-won after the martial law attempt failed.

The special counsel team said it has also instructed the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is in custody, to prohibit all visitations except by family members and lawyers until the former president is formally charged.

In a statement to the press, Yoon's lawyers said that a planned visit Wednesday by Morse Tan, a Korean American professor who has defended the former president's martial law declaration, was canceled. (Yonhap)