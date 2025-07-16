V of BTS surpassed 200 million views on YouTube with the music video for his solo song “Singularity,” according to label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.

The R&B tune is the intro track from the band’s third full album “Love Yourself: Tear” from 2018. With his soulful vocals over a jazzy melody, it has become one of his signature solo works. It was the only K-pop entry on the annual best songs list published by The New York Times and The Guardian, and was one of the ten best songs of 2018 chosen by The Los Angeles Times.

The single exceeded 300 million plays on Spotify in May and has topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 47 regions.

Separately, V, along with RM and Jungkook, did a livestream with fans on Tuesday. The bandmates have been working on a new album in the US since early July.