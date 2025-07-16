The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the nation's largest umbrella labor groups, was set to launch a large-scale strike to demand the government adopt a pro-labor act.

As part of the two-day strike, scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday, the 1.2 million-strong KCTU will hold a rally at 3 p.m. in Yeouido, western Seoul, and simultaneously stage rallies in 12 other regions.

The KCTU estimated that around 10,000 members will take part in Seoul, with a total of 30,000 expected nationwide.

Another large-scale rally and march is planned for Saturday in central Seoul.

"This is our determined action to guarantee fundamental labor rights for all workers and resolve social inequality," the KCTU said, urging the Lee Jae Myung government to withdraw what it described as anti-labor policies of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The union is demanding revisions to Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act, also known as the "yellow envelope law," aimed at limiting companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes.

The legislation passed the National Assembly twice but was vetoed by Yoon amid opposition from business lobbies and the People Power Party.

They argued that the bill would make it difficult for employers to file complaints against illegal strikes by their workers and exempt laborers from liability for participating in them.

The KCTU also called for substantial labor reforms to protect the labor rights of platform and special-contract workers and to address deepening inequality. (Yonhap)