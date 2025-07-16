Special Prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon's team looking into the 2023 death of a young Marine said Wednesday it plans to question a former Marine investigator, who led a probe into the death case, as a witness.

Col. Park Jung-hun will appear at the special counsel's office in the afternoon to be questioned about the allegations that top military officials and the presidential office intervened in his initial probe of the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died while searching for torrential rain victims in July 2023.

Lee's team has been investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of pressuring then Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to change the results of Park's investigation.

Park was indicted on insubordination charges after rejecting the pressure from above but was acquitted by a district court early this year. He was recently reinstated to his previous position. (Yonhap)