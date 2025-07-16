North Korea's state media on Wednesday reported the addition of its scenic Mount Kumgang to the UNESCO World Heritage list, three days after the decision was announced.

"Our country's celebrated Mount Kumgang has been listed as a world cultural and natural heritage site," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The report came after the UNESCO World Heritage Committee finalized the mountain's addition to the World Heritage list Sunday, following North Korea's application for the status.

The KCNA noted that the UNESCO committee recognized the mountain's exceptional natural beauty, significant physiographical features and cultural traditions when it decided to designate the mountain as a World Heritage site.

The news agency also described Mount Kumgang as one of the country's famous mountains, highlighting its unique scenic beauty with 12,000 peaks, curious rock formations, impressive waterfalls, pools, crystal-clear waters and colors that change with seasons.

The KCNA also cited biodiversity, historic temple sites and cultural legends as "proud" intangible aspects of Mount Kumgang.

The same KCNA report was also published by the Rodong Sinmun, the most widely read newspaper in North Korea.

North Korea submitted its application for the mountain's inscription on the World Heritage list in 2021, but the review was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming this year.

Including the latest addition, North Korea now has three UNESCO World Heritage sites. (Yonhap)