The top security advisers of South Korea and Britain held talks Tuesday on efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, trade and investment, the presidential office said.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac discussed these issues with his British counterpart, Jonathan Powell, in a meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, the office said.

Wi expressed hope that the two countries will continue to deepen their "global strategic partnership," with Powell voicing hope for the two sides to work together to address common challenges, like supply chain bottlenecks and climate change.

The two officials also discussed ways to strengthen "substantive" cooperation in defense and the defense industry, as well as trade and investment, and agreed to make efforts to that end.

On issues related to the Korean Peninsula, they shared the view that they will work with the international community to resolve North Korea's nuclear issues and to establish lasting peace in the region.

They also discussed the war in Ukraine and other regional and global issues. (Yonhap)