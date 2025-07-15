An heir to a major South Korean business enterprise, Hyosung Group, will appear for questioning next week by the special counsel over corruption allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee, officials said.

Cho Hyun-sang, vice chairman of HS Hyosung, has agreed to undergo questioning next Monday, officials with special counsel Min Joong-ki's team said. Cho is being called in as a person of interest, not a suspect.

Min's team is investigating allegations that a man surnamed Kim, who has served as a "butler" for the former first lady's family, received 18 billion won ($13 million) in questionable investments in 2023 for his rental car company, IMS, from several firms, including Kakao Mobility Corp.

The special counsel suspects that these companies made the investments due to the butler Kim's close ties to the former first lady. They are also looking into whether the funds were funneled to the former first lady as slush funds.

Cho is one of several business figures the special counsel team plans to summon. The date for Cho's attendance was set in consideration of his business trip to Vietnam, running through the end of this week.

Although they will be brought in as persons of interest, their status could change to that of suspects as the investigation progresses. The list also includes Kakao founder Kim Beom-su.

Regarding media reports that Kim cited health reasons for declining to appear for questioning scheduled for Thursday, the special counsel said they have not received any such notice from him. (Yonhap)